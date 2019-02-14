Army officer killed in Rajasthan due accidental firing

Bikaner, Feb 14 (PTI) A colonel of the Indian Army was killed by a bullet due to accidental discharge of a weapon in Mahajan field firing range of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday, officials said.Col Sanjay Rana died due to accidental discharge of weapon in Mahajan firing range. A court of inquiry has been ordered in the matter, a defence spokesperson said.Acting in-charge of Mahajan police station, Guruvaran Singh, said the officer's body has been kept at a local hospital and postmortem will be conducted on Friday. PTI SDA SOMSOM