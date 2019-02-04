scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Army officers meet J-K guv, briefs him about security situation in valley

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and briefed him about the security situation in the valley, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. Lt Gen Bhatt was accompanied by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, the designated GOC 15 corps, he said. The spokesman said Malik bade farewell to Lt Gen Bhatt who will soon be joining as Military Secretary in the Army headquarters, Delhi. Malik appreciated the Army's strong support to the security forces in carrying out counter-terrorism operations in the valley, he said. PTI TAS AQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos