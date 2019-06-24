Army organises free medical camp in memory of martyred soldier in JK's Doda

Bhadarwah (J-K), Jun 24 (PTI) The Army Monday organised a free multi-specialty medical camp in the memory of its martryred soldier at his hometown of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. Over 3,000 people, mostly women, thronged the camp organised in the memory of Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, who attained martyrdom fighting terrorists in Kashmir on this day in 2007. As many as 20 doctors, including six specialists each from the Army Medical Corps (AMC) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspecialty Hospital, rendered their services in the day-long camp held at a sub-district hospital here, the spokesman said. He said commander of four sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier N J Singh inaugurated the camp. The parents and wife of the martyr, a recipient of Vir Chakra and Sena medal and the highest peace time award Ashok Chakra posthumously, also attended the camp which was aimed at providing specialised treatment to poor patients. "We are thankful to the Army for organising such a camp here and hope that the force will continue with the good work to help the poor and needy in far-flung areas like Doda where medical centres often face shortage of doctors," Mohammad Akbar Gujjar, a resident of Dooru-Sartingal village, told PTI.The defence spokesman said a total of 3,224 patients, including 2,834 women, were examined by doctors during the day-long camp and provided free medicines. A large number of X-ray and clinical tests were also conducted at the camp, he said."The motive of this medical camp was to provide specialised medicare facilities at one place for which specialists of AMC and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital rendered their services," Brigadier Singh said. PTI CORR TAS SRY