Army organises veterans outreach programme in HP's Hamirpur

Shimla, Mar 23 (PTI) The army organised an outreach programme for ex-servicemen in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said. A large number of ex-servicemen and widows participated in the event organised by the Double Victory Brigade on behalf of the Vajra Corps. A team of officers and junior commissioned officers (JCOs) attended to the problems being faced by the veterans related to pension, Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) cards and canteen smart cards, the spokesperson added. Grievances and concerns of the veterans were discussed in an interactive session. A large number of problems were addressed on the spot and noted down for follow-up action with various institutions such as records offices, district soldier boards and pension disbursing offices/banks.