Army pays tribute to 2 JCOs martyred in Pak firing in Kupwara

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Army Saturday paid floral tributes to two junior commissioned officers (JCO) who were killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday."Army today paid befitting tributes to two of its comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 21st December 2018 in Keran sector in Kupwara district, an Army spokesman said here.He said on behalf of the Chinar Corps Commander, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps, Maj Gen G S Kahlon, and all ranks paid homage to the slain soldiers in a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment here. "In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also paid their last respects to the martyrs, the spokesman said.He said Subedar Gamar Bahadur Thapa and Subedar Raman Thapa sustained bullet injuries during unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Keran sector."They were provided immediate first aid and were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries, the spokesman said.Subedar Gamar (42) had joined the Army in 1993 and hailed from Karhiya Village in Rependehi district of Nepal. He is survived by his wife and two sons.Subedar Raman (39) had joined the Army in 1996 and hailed from Tulsipur Village in Rependehi district of Nepal. He is survived by his wife and a son."The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to Gorakhpur, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their dignity and well being, the spokesman said. PTI SSB RCJ