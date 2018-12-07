Army pays tribute to jawan killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) The Army Friday paid tribute to Gunner Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt led all ranks in paying homage to Kumar on behalf of the nation, an official said. Representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr. "The Army paid befitting tribute to Gunner Rajesh Kumar who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty fighting the enemy at the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchil sector of Kupwara district," the official said. Kumar sustained bullet injuries during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Macchil sector on Wednesday. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but succumbed to injuries, the official said. The 25-year-old soldier, hailing from Rejua village in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, had joined the Army in 2013. He is survived by his parents and wife. "The mortal remains of the martyr were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours," the official said. PTI MIJ SNESNE