Army pays tribute to paratrooper killed in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) Army Saturday paid floral tributes to paratrooper Karamjeet Singh who died in a firing incident during a counter-militancy operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment here, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation, an Army spokesperson said.He said in a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the slain paratrooper who died on Friday.The spokesperson said Singh sustained bullet injury while he was de-inducting from the operation site at Yarwan Forest in Shopian district of south Kashmir."He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," he said. Singh (22) had joined the Army in 2015 and belonged to village Hafizabad of Chamkaur Tehsil in District Roopnagar, Punjab and is survived by his mother and two sisters. His mortal remains were taken for last rites to his native place, where he will be given full military honours, the spokesperson said. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well-being, he added. PTI SSB RHL