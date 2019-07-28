Army pays tribute to soldier killed in operation to foil infiltration bid

Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) The Army Sunday paid floral tributes to Lance Naik Rajinder Singh who was killed as troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr, an Army spokesman said.He said Singh was hit by a bullet in the gun fight while foiling an infiltration bid by militants and was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but succumbed to the injuries. In him, the Army has lost a brave, dedicated and highly motivated soldier, the spokesman said.Singh (26) had joined the Army in 2014 and belonged to village Pabbarali Kalan of Punjab's Gurdaspur district. He is survived by wife and a son.The mortal remains of Singh were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being, the spokesman said. PTI SSB DVDV