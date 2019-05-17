Army pays tribute to soldier who died in Shopian encounter

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) The Army Friday paid floral tributes to Sepoy Rohit Kumar Yadav who was killed during an encounter with militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.Yadav sustained bullet injuries during a fierce anti-militancy operation at village Handew of Shopian District in south Kashmir on Thursday.He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but succumbed to the injuries. "In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr," an Army spokesperson said.The mortal remains of the martyr were taken for the last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the official said."In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity andwellbeing," the spokesperson added. PTI SSB MIJ RHL