Army personnel killed in Pak firing along LoC in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) An Army personnel was killed on Tuesday in unprovoked Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The soldier manning a forward post was fatally injured in the Pakistani firing and shelling in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector Tuesday evening, the officials said. They said Indian Army personnel fired in retaliation and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in. PTI TAS AB SMNSMN