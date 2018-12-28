Army, police prevent J&K teenager from joining terrorist group

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) A Jammu and Kashmir teenager, who was self radicalised with online extremist content, has been prevented from joining the ranks of terrorists by the Army and the state police, officials said Friday.The teenager was apprehended with arms and ammunition in a joint operation by the security forces when he was travelling to Mendhar in Poonch district, they said.He was self radicalized with online content and wanted to join terrorist ranks, the Army officials said, adding he was carrying his father's licensed pistol with ammunition when he was apprehended.They said since he is a juvenile, no FIR has been registered against him.He was counselled by police to stay in the mainstream.According to the officials, this operation will help in preventing other misguided youths from getting influenced by online extremist propaganda and joining terrorist ranks.They said the parents of the teenager praised the efforts of the security forces. PTI AB MAZ ABHABH