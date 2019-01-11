Army porter critically injured in firing by Pak troops along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) An Army porter was critically injured Friday when Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations for the fourth consecutive day along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, officials said. Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward areas in Nowshera and Poonch sectors, critically injuring an Army porter, they said. He has been hospitalised, the officials added. Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated strongly, resulting in exchange of firing on the both sides, they said. The year 2018 had witnessed 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Indo-Pak border, the highest in the last 15 years. The continuous shelling and firing by Pakistan targeting villages has set in fear psychosis among the border dwellers, the officials said. Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch eight out of ten days of this month, they said. On Thursday, Pakistan resorted to firing and shelling in two sectors of Rajouri and Poonch resulting in injuries to an Army major and a BSF jawan in the Tarkundi forward areaof Balakote sector. On Wednesday, Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Kalal forward area in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and small arms and heavy caliber weapons besides shelling in Poonch sector, the officials said. Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility at Indo-Pak flag meetings, Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire, they said. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had on Monday visited forward areas along the LoC and reviewed security situation of Jammu and Rajouri districts. Lt Gen Singh accompanied by the White KnightCorps commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh also visited forward posts of Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, the officials said.PTI AB AQSAQS