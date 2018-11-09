Army porter killed in Pak firing along LoC in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) An Army porter was killed in Pakistani sniper fire along the Line of Control in Jammu district, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident in the Rajouri-Poonch sector Friday.The porter died in sniper fire from across the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district around 1800 hours Friday, officials told PTI.In the Manajakote sector, Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC around 0930 hours. A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in the firing, they said.The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry. PTI AB GVS