Army provides assistance to stranded passengers in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The Army has provided food supplies 3,000 Kashmiri passengers who were stranded here following the law and order situation and the frequent closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a defence spokesman said Monday. "In the past one week, the Army had helped a large number of stranded passengers in Jammu city. They helped them by providing food and place to stay for night with support of locals and coordinated transport for movement to Srinagar," he said. The Army provided them food supplies for three days. The spokesman said the transients thanked the Army for timely assistance and ensuring their safety. PTI TAS AB SNESNE