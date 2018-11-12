Army reaches out to disabled soldiers of 6 states, holds 2-day conclave

Mamun Cantt (Pathankot), Nov 12 (PTI) The Army has reached out to the disabled soldiers of six northern states under northern and western commands by holding a two-day special conclave, Army officials said Monday.The two-day 'Samman Samaroh' for the disabled soldier in line of duty organised by Gurj Division under the aegis of Western Command was inaugurated by Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff at Mamun Military Station in Punjab.The rally planned for 500 disabled soldiers was the main event in the long list of programmes worked out during two days for the benefit of former soldiers who were rendered immobile while serving the nation, General Officer Commanding of nine corps Lt Gen Y V K Mohan said Monday.During his address to the disabled troops, Gen Rawat said the Army has dedicated this year to the welfare of disabled soldiers who have been disabled in the line of duty, while serving the nation.Gen Rawat said that most of the disabled soldiers have come from Northern Command, which he said was doing a challenging task of countering ceasefire violations and tackling terrorism emanating from across the border. He said that the Army is proud of its soldiers and assured that it will take proper care of its disabled soldiers.Northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said that it was the sacrifice and fight of these disabled soldiers that situation has been controlled in Kashmir. PTI AB KJKJ