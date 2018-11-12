Army reaches out to VDCs to strengthen security of rural population in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) The Army Monday reached out to village defence committees (VDCs) to strengthen the security apparatus of the population of rural and remote areas in Jammu region, Army officials said.An interaction with village defense committee and sarpanch was organised at Bagga Village, they said, adding that the aim of the interaction was to discuss security issues, maintaining peace and harmony in the region.In order to strengthen the bond between the locals and the Indian Army in a bid to strengthen the security, regular interactions are organised in the region, the officials said. Various issues related to development in the area, problems faced by the local populace and the work done by the Army to sustain peace and improve the quality of living of the local populace was discussed, they said.Jammu region has over 1,000 VDCs setup in the middle of 1990 with an aim to strengthen the security of the remote and moutanious area population in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts of the region.The village authorities appreciated and lauded the support provided by the Army in all spheres. Locals said that such meetings not only enhance the bond between the Army and Awam, but also boosts the morale of the locals which in turn assists in maintaining peace and harmony in the region. PTI AB KJKJ