Army reaches out to 'Veer Naris', assures all possible help to address problems

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) The Army Sunday held an interaction with 'Veer Naris' and widows of veterans in Pathankot garrison in Punjab, assuring that their problems would be attended to resolved in a time-bound manner.The function was organised by 'Black Arrow Brigade' of the Army and attended by 80 'Veer Naris' and widows, a defence spokesperson said here.He said the event was organised to resolve pension related issues, provide medical aid, wheelchairs and medical equipment, besides addressing the grievances of wives of the martyrs and the widows.Brigade Commander, the Black Arrow Brigade, addressed the 'Veer Naris' and widows, lauding the contribution of the soldiers and martyrs in defence of the nation, the spokesperson said.Asserting that they are a true reflection of the courage and valour of the Army, the officer assured that the Army cares for their 'Veer Naris' and widows and all their problems would be attended to and resolved in a time-bound manner.A number of awareness and assistance stalls were set up by various banks Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and a Aadhaar Card Counter to resolve the problems of all the attendees, the spokesperson said.He said paraplegic wheelchairs and medical equipment were distributed according to need, while shawls and hot water bottles were gifted to all who attended the event. PTI TAS KJKJ