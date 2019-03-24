Army reaches out to widows of veterans in Pathankot region

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Army reached out to Veer Naris or widows of veterans of the Pathankot region to resolve their grievances, including those related to pension, and to provide medical aid. A statement issued on Sunday said, the interaction with the widows was organised by the Black Arrow Brigade on Saturday. Brigade Commander, the Black Arrow Brigade, addressed them, lauding the contribution of soldiers and martyrs in defence of the nation, it said. He assured them that their problems would be attended to and resolved in a time-bound manner, the statement said. It also stated that a number of awareness and assistance stalls were set up by various banks, ECHS ( Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) and there was also an Aadhaar Card Counter to resolve their problems. Paraplegic wheelchairs and medical equipment were distributed, while shawls and hot water bottles were gifted to all who attended the event, it also stated. PTI BUN AAR