Army recovers 40 kg of explosives in Kathua

Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) The Army on Monday recovered over 40 kg of explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and the agencies are probing possible terror angle, officials said.On a specific information, the Army troops launched a search operation and raided a house of one Khalil in Dewal village of Malhar belt in Billawar tehsil, an officer said.As Khalil's wife saw the approaching troops, she tried to take the two bags carrying gunpowder explosives out of the house but was caught, he said.The bags weighing 20 kg each were seized, he added.The Army was keeping a close watch on the activities of Khalil for some time, the officer said.One person has been detained and is being questioned about the recovery, he added. PTI AB RHL