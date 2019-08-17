Army reschedules recruitment drive in Reasi in J-K

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) The Army has extended the last date for filing up online registration forms for a recruitment drive till August 23 in view of the unavailability of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Saturday. The 10-day recruitment drive in Reasi district in September has also been rescheduled. Telephone and internet services have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 in view of the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army recruitment rally, which was scheduled from September 1 to 10 at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Talwara in Reasi, will now be held from September 3 to 12, the spokesman said. Candidates hailing from the districts of Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar will take part in the drive. "Keeping in view the disruption in the internet service in the region, it has been decided to extend the last date for filing up online registration from August 16 to August 23. The admit card will be issued online with effect from August 27," the spokesman said. Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as a precautionary measure, hours before the Centre announced the decision to scrap the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two union territories. The mobile internet services were restored in five districts of Jammu region -- Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi -- on Saturday, while these services still remained suspended in the rest five districts. PTI TAS SMNSMN