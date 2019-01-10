Army rescues 150 tourists stranded in north Sikkim

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) The Indian Army has rescued 150 tourists stranded in north Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, an official said Thursday.The tourists, including 11 children and 34 women, were stuck at Lachung valley, a popular destination in North Sikkim district following heavy snowfall Wednesday.Troops of Trishakti Corps launched quick reaction teams, including medical staff, to locate the tourists who were stranded in their vehicles.Following search and rescue, the tourists were given medical care by the soldiers and brought to the nearest Army camps, the official said.All the tourists were rescued by the soldiers in just four hours, bringing a sigh of relief among the anxious travellers.The rescued tourists were provided with medical care, food and shelter at the Army camps in view of the unabated snowfall and temperatures dipping to minus 10 degrees Celsius.The tourists were in 43 vehicles, of which 23 were recovered, the official said.The Army had on December 28 rescued 3,000 tourists stranded at Nathula area in the biggest ever rescue operation carried out in Sikkim. PTI AMR MM SOMSOM