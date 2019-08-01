Army responding three times more to ceasefire violations by Pak along LoC: Malik

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said the Army was responding three times more to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the state. "The amount of trouble they are giving us, we are giving them three times more. I think, they will stop it (ceasefire violations) in a few days," Malik told reporters when asked about the ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state. The governor said bunkers have been built for the people living along the LoC or the borders. "Bunkers have been built and their construction is going on war footing wherever required," he said. Asked about the apprehensions of the people in view of the deployment of additional 100 companies of security forces in the Valley, Malik said they should not pay heed to rumours. "I want to say everything is normal. Do not pay heed to rumours," he said.The governor said his administration was working to get rid of the poverty in the state, provide employment and undertake development works. PTI SSB MIJ AQS