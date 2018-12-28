Army reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Friday reviewed the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the forces in Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.Lt Gen Singh arrived in the Kashmir valley to review the prevailing security situation, he said.The army commander, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt, visited the forward areas in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, where he was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards to the operational preparedness. During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Singh lauded their professionalism, high morale, sharp vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality, the spokesman said.Later in the day, the spokesman said, the Army commander visited the hinterland formations and was briefed about the current situation and recent counter-militancy operations. The Army commander complimented the troops for their remarkable successes and also commended them for their dedication to duty. Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, he asked all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir, the spokesman said. PTI SSB RCJ