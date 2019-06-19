Army reviews security situation in run-up to Aarnath Yatra

Jammu, Jun 19 (PTI) Days before the start of Amarnath Yatra, the Army's Northern Command's top brass Wednesday reviewed security arrangements to ensure a safe and secure annual pilgrimage. General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh also reviewed the Army's operational readiness at various forward posts in Akhnoor and Reasi sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, said a Defence spokesperson. He visited the forward posts and hinterlands bases in the two sectors along with White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, the spokesperson added. During his visit to forward posts, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was also briefed about various measures initiated to monitor the intrusion and infiltration bids from across the Line of Control, he said. The Army commanders also visited the hinterland bases, during which they were apprised of the formation's preparation for the upcoming pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, he added. They were briefed about the measures being taken to ensure safety and security of pilgrims through "superior and aggressive domination of the area" by the troops, he said. The officers appreciated the measures put in place to thwart all possible nefarious designs of anti-national elements, he added. The 46-day annual Amarnath Yatra is to begin from July 1 on two routes -- the traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and shortest Baltal track in Ganderbal district. The pilgrimage will conclude on August 15 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival. "The Army commanders interacted with soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism," the spokesman said. He said the commanders also appreciated the standard operating procedures adopted by the units and formations in their areas of responsibilities to minimise casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids from across the border. He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements, the spokesman said. "The commander also appreciated the readiness and his morale of soldiers," the spokesperson added. PTI TAS RAXRAX