Army spent Rs 1.24 crore on its dog squad in 2018-19: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Army incurred Rs 1.24 crore on its dog squad for training, food and expenses such as medicines during 2018-19, Minister of State in the Defence Ministry Shripad Naik said Wednesday. In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Naik said the Army currently has 25 full dog units and two half units. A full unit of the Army comprises 24 canines and half consists of 12. "The total amount spent on training, food, and other expenses like medicines, excluding manpower, on the dog squads of the Indian Army during 2018-19 is Rs 1,24,11,450," he said. In response to a separate question, Naik said in 2014-15, 0.108 per cent of the GDP was spent on research and development for defence. The number dipped slightly to 0.091 per cent in 2015-16, 0.089 per cent in 2016-17, 0.092 in 2017-18 and 0.093 per cent in 2018-19. Replying to another question, he said the government has approved implementation of coastal security scheme in phases with a total cost of Rs 2,225.91 crore to strengthen security of coastal areas and augment the capabilities of police force of coastal states, union territories for patrolling and surveillance in territorial waters, especially shallow waters close to the coast. In response to another question, Naik said in the last three financial years from 2016-17 to 2018-19, the government has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to 113 proposals, worth Rs 2,39,074 crore approximately under the 'Make in India' initiative. Replying to a separate question on aerospace university by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, a PSU under the Defence Ministry, Naik the HAL board in its meeting held in February 2018 decided that HAL cannot consider setting up a private varsity, even in collaboration with other organisations such as the DRDO, private industries. "HAL may provide initial support and secretarial assistance for facilitating the establishment of the University, on the lines of a Central University and it will have no direct role in setting up/running of the proposed varsity," he said. PTI PR SMN