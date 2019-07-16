Army takes stock of flood situation in eastern region

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) In view of the worsening flood scenario in eastern India, the Army has taken stock of the situation and assured quick response if requisitioned for deployment in affected areas for relief work, officials said Tuesday.The flood situation in Assam turned critical on Tuesday with all 33 districts of the state coming under the grip of the deluge, which has so far claimed 17 lives and affected over 45 lakh people, officials said. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level in most of the affected districts, including in Guwahati. Flash floods in parts of Bihar has claimed lives of 25 people in the last few days. "In view of worsening flood situation in eastern region, Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, took stock of the situation and assured a quick response by the Army on being requisitioned for deployment on flood relief tasks," the Army said in a statement. A total of 95 flood relief columns along with additional 31 columns as reserve have been "kept on stand by" for this purpose, it said. The Army is closely monitoring the flood situation in close coordination with civil administration. "There are 152 monitoring stations which will ensure timely warning of an impending crisis due to floods," the statement said. The Army has alerted flood relief columns to be prepared for deployment on short notice. Mock drills conducted by the nominated army units in the run-up to the monsoon will ensure seamless integration of all elements and their synergised application in support of the people, the statement said. PTI KND ANBANB