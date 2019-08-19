Army team recovers parts of IAF transport aircraft 51 yrs after crash

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Following 13 days of rigorous search operation in the Dhaka Glacier, an Army trekking expedition has found parts of the Indian Air Force's AN-12 transport aircraft that crashed in the snowbound mountains of Himachal Pradesh in 1968."An expedition of the Dogra Scouts was launched on July 26 this year to the Dhaka Glacier under the aegis of Headquarter Western Command with an aim to recover the mortal remains of soldiers who were on board AN-12 BL-534 aircraft, which went missing over the Rohtang Pass in Kullu district on February 7, 1968," an official release said here.After the search operation in the glacier at an altitude of 5,240 metre, the team recovered parts of the aircraft like aero engine, fuselage, electric circuits, propeller, fuel tank unit, air brake assembly and a cockpit door as well as personal belongings of some passengers who were on board the plane, it said."The search area, including location of recoveries, have been mapped for future reference," the release said.The expedition was joined by a team of the Indian Air Force on August 6 to augment the search and identification efforts. The glacier had high levels of snow accumulation due to old avalanches, precipitous gradients, avalanche-prone slopes and open crevasses along the course that made movement of the team extremely difficult and energy sapping, the release stated.The IAF's AN-12 aircraft had gone missing in 1968 after the pilot decided to retreat while on way to Leh from Chandigarh due to inclement weather. PTI SUN KJ