Armyman injured during ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) An armyman and three civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said Monday.The Pakistani army started shelling villages and forward posts on Sunday and it continued until this morning, they said.They started with small arms and later resorted to mortar shelling. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the officials said.One armyman received splinter injuries. Maryam Bi, 11, was injured in Kanote village and two others were injured in Shahpur village, they said.Last week, an army jawan was killed and three others were injured in mortar shelling by the Pakistani army along the Line of Control in Salotri forward area of Poonch district.