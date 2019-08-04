Army's Motorcycle expedition team reaches Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) A motorycle team of Indian Army, set to traverse through challenging terrains to cover a distance of 3800 kms from Drass to Pune over a period of 22 days, Sunday reached Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. The Bicentenary Motorcycle Expedition is being undertaken by a 13 member team of Army of Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Kirkee in view of the 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas and to commemorate 200 years of Bombay Sappers, the spokesman said. He said the expedition was flagged off from Drass on July 26 and honours the elite units of the Bombay Engineer Group who have participated in the successful operation during the Kargil War, as well as to traverse the famous battleground on which the First Bombay Sapper to win a Param Vir Chakra had physically cleared the path, eventually to liberate Rajouri. The Motorcycle expedition reached Rajouri after covering a distance of 1308 kms and a 'Flagging In Ceremony' was organised at 'Rane Hawaipatti', Advance Landing Ground (ALG), Rajouri wherein the team was received by General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division, the spokesman said. He said 'Rane Hawaipatti' is named after major R R Rane of 37 Assault Field Company who was awarded 'Param Vir Chakra' during liberation of Rajouri wherein the officer displayed exceptional courage while clearing the road from Naushera to Rajouri. During the ceremony, the team members interacted with military and civil dignitaries as well as eminent citizens of Rajouri town present at the venue, the spokesman said adding the team members were felicitated by the locals who also gave their best wishes for the remaining part of the expedition. The Motorcycle Expedition would continue its journey from Rajouri towards Jammu on August 6 and will finally culminate on August 17 at Pune, the spokesman said adding the expedition is also aimed at inculcating a sense of adventure, pride and achievement among the troops. The challenging expedition and the outreach to war veterans and 'Veer Naris' at earmarked places is a remarkable tribute to the immortal courage and bravery and spirit of adventure amongst the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, the spokesman said. PTI TAS RCJ