Army's northern command chief visits LoC in Rajouri, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) The Army's northern command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday and reviewed operational preparedness. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, accompanied by White Knight Corps commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, visited the forward posts in Bhimber Gali Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation in view of revocation of the constitutional provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. During the visit to the forward posts, the Army commander was briefed by the officers on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the emerging security situation, he said. The Army commander was also briefed on the measures being taken by the formation to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan since August 5 and the swift and effective retaliatory measures being undertaken, the spokesman said. He was also briefed on the actions taken to thwart evil designs of the enemy through superior and aggressive domination of the Line of Control being exercised by the troops and the defensive measures put in place. Pakistan has downgraded the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB SMNSMN