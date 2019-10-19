Army's Tiger division, universities host joint workshop on cyber security in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) The Army's Tiger division on Saturday hosted a joint workshop with two universities on cyber security, a defence spokesman said. The joint workshop on the theme "Cyber Security - Our Shared Responsibility" was organised by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Electronics and the Information Technology (NIELIT) in Jammu and Tiger Division of the Army, the spokesman said. He said the focus of the workshop was on functional and practical issues of cyber security with domain experts from IIT & NIELIT, Jammu sharing their views on the subject. The workshop was attended by large number of defence Personnel, the spokesman said. In the half-day workshop, guest speakers talked about the importance and relevance of the cyber security, as being in an increasingly networked world "make us more prone to hacking and other such forms of cyber attacks", he said. The team gave an overview on cyber security which included 'do's and dont's' for all cyber users, the spokesman said, adding that it was followed by a more extensive session on topics like wireless security, ethical hacking, cyber laws, hardware security and cryptography. All the attendees were given live demonstrations and practical solutions to such issues were discussed in detail, he added. PTI TAS SNESNE