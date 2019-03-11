Arnold Schwarzenegger says James Cameron is very much involved in 'Terminator 6'

Los Angeles, Mar 11 (PTI) Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that filmmaker James Cameron is very much involved in the making of "Terminator 6" which is being directed by Tim Miller.The veteran filmmaker, who kickstared the action franchise with the 1984 original "The Terminator", is currently working on the sequel to his hit 2009 sci-fi film "Avatar". But Schwarzenegger says that has not stopped Cameron from getting involved with "Terminator 6", which he co-penned with Miller."It was a very interesting film to do with Tim, the dynamic, between him and with Jim Cameron producing. So Jim Cameron is right now directing 'Avatar' films so hes taken on this enormous challenge and hes very busy with that."...but he's a control freak and as you know, 'Terminator' is kind of his baby so he does get involved in the filming so there were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them," Schwarzenegger told fansite TheArnoldFans."Terminator 6" will mark the actor's reunion with another franchise veteran Linda Hamilton, who made a name for herself by portraying Sarah Connor in the franchise. It will be the first film the two actors and Cameron have worked on together since 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day".The new film, considered a direct sequel to the first two installments of the franchise, will retcon the events of later films "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" (2003), "Terminator Salvation" (2009) and "Terminator Genisys" (2015). PTI RB BKBK