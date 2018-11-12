Arogya World Recognizes 15 Companies in India as 2018 Healthy Workplaces

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 7 pioneering companies recognized at Platinum level. The Healthy Workplace movement addresses chronic disease among Indias workforceBangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Arogya World, a global health non-profit organization, today named 15 progressive companies as Healthy Workplaces for 2018. The companies are recognized for their emphasis on chronic disease prevention in the workplace setting. The 15 companies come from a variety of sectors across India, in the sixth year of a powerful public health program. This brings the total number of Healthy Workplaces that Arogya World has recognized to date to 116, with a workforce of about 2.5 million employees. Arogya World also recognized 7 companies as Platinum, the highest level of its Healthy Workplace program, bringing the total in this category to 29 companies to date, with a workforce of approximately 750,000 employees. This invitation-only effort recognizes companies for quantitatively tracking employee health, and scores them for leadership and commitment to employee health. In addition, one company is also being recognized as a Tobacco Free Worksite, bringing the total number to 3 companies to date in this category. All these leading public and private sector companies, which span across healthcare, IT, manufacturing, consumer goods, energy and infrastructure, will be recognized as Healthy Workplaces in front of their peers and thought leaders on Nov 14, 2018, at Arogya Worlds annual Healthy Workplace Conference and Award event in Bangalore. We are pleased the momentum behind this program is increasing and the workplace is being leveraged as a platform for change, said Nalini Saligram, Founder & CEO, Arogya World. We congratulate all 2018 Healthy Workplaces. By partnering with us, these winning companies have declared a genuine interest in workplace health, and we look forward to working with more companies to make a real difference in the health trajectory of future generations in India. Healthy Workplaces 2018 GSK Pharmaceuticals Limited, NashikGodrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC)Grasim Industries Ltd. - Epoxy Division , VilayatMahindra Group Corporate OfficeGSKCH Corporate Office and Nabha Patiala PlantAmara Raja Karakambadi, Tirupati &Nunegundlapalli, ChittoorTorrent Power Ltd. Sugen Mega Power ProjectBunt Sangha's S.M.Shetty International School & Junior CollegeSintex Industries LimitedSintex - BAPL LimitedBunt Sangha's S.M.Shetty High School & Junior CollegeNuvoco Vistas Corp. LimitedGSK Pharmaceuticals Limited VemgalNational Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. NHPCOil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Dehradun, ONGC These companies met Arogyas key criteria (http://arogyaworld.org/healthy-workplaces-criteria/) and completed a formal assessment and site visit. For a complete list of Healthy Workplaces see: http://arogyaworld.org/programs/healthy-workplaces/ 2018 Platinum Companies Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Automotive SectorCyient LimitedAmara Raja - Karakambadi, TirupatiGSK Consumer Healthcare Limited, SonepatHero Motocorp Ltd.MindtreeQualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. The 7 Platinum companies of 2018 are data driven and have shown promising results over the last two years: 1.28% reduction in smoking or tobacco use2.48% increase in employees who exercise regularly3.25% reduction in those who had difficulty sleeping4.30% reduction in stress5.17% increase in those that completed health risk assessments. 6.3.9% reduction in average recorded blood pressure and more than 14% reduction in triglycerides. Tobacco Free Worksite Arogya Worlds 2018 Tobacco Free Worksite recognition goes to Exide Industries Limited, Hosur, which worked hard to implement a comprehensive and structured series of steps to qualify for this award About Arogya World A global health non-profit organization, Arogya World (www.arogyaworld.org) and its India affiliate, Arogya World India Trust, work hard to prevent non-communicable diseases, NCDs, diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and chronic lung diseases through health education and lifestyle change. Arogya World targets workplaces for chronic disease prevention because work is where so many people spend a large part of their day. Context: An estimated 20 percent of Indians have at least one chronic condition. Some 70 million Indians live with diabetes, and one million die from it each year. Indians develop type 2 diabetes in their 30s and 40s, at the peak of their productivity, and 10 years earlier than most Westerners, making the public health burden in the country truly alarming. It is expected that there will be 869 million working-age Indians by 2020, making workplaces a smart platform for tackling NCDs. According to the World Health Organization, NCDs are largely preventable with lifestyle changes 80% of heart disease, 80% of diabetes and 40% cancer can be prevented by avoiding tobacco, eating healthy foods, and increasing physical activity.