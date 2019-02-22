Around 200 foreign delegates visit Kumbh Mela

Allahabad, Feb 22 (PTI) About 200 delegates from various countries accompanied by Union minister V K Singh visited the Kumbh Mela Friday. The minister, who brought 189 delegates from 187 countries to the mela, said its significance has been enhanced at the global level. "Everyone in the world should know what Kumbh is," he said. Hailing the state and central governments for running successful promotion campaigns for the Kumbh, he said till now, at least 22 crore people have visited the mela and women representatives from Saudi Arabia have also attended the 50-day fair. When asked whether any representative from Pakistan has come here, the minister of state for external affairs said, "There is a Hindu representative, Ramesh Kumar, from Pakistan. He is also the head of the Sindhi Council." The minister took a dip in the Sangam with his wife Bharti Singh. Mark Lemti, who was representing Finland, said, "I have come to the Kumbh fair for the first time and the arrangement here is great. Here we are surprised to see that everything is so well-organised." The delegation came here at 9.30 am Friday and Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh greeted the foreign guests at Bamrauli Airport. PTI CORR SNESNE