Around 20,000 litres of free water per month provided across Delhi: Outcome budget

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Around 20,000 litres of free water per month have been provided across the national capital by utilising nearly Rs 400 crore, the Outcome Budget of the Delhi government, tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday said. The Outcome Budget was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The budget report said various works are in progress to connect all unauthorised colonies in Delhi to the main water pipeline. It said there is a 44 per cent increase in the total number of unauthorised colonies connected to water pipeline in Delhi.In 2014-15, a total of 926 unauthorised colonies were connected to water pipeline which increased to 1,337 in 2018-19 (achieved till December 2018). The targets is to connect all unauthorised colonies in Delhi to the main water pipeline, the report said.The report also said in comparison to 2015, there has been an increase in the number of consumers in 2018 and 71 per cent increase in functional water meters while 52 per cent decrease in un-metered connections.It also said nearly Rs 400 crore has been used to provide 20,000 litres free water per month benefitting 5.3 lakh consumers through the water subsidy scheme.The scheme also led to an increase in water conservation as consumers reduced consumption to avail benefit of the scheme and also led to increase in number of functional water meters.The Outcome Budget mentioned that 67 per cent of the 45 critical indicators under the Delhi Jal Board were "on track" while 8 per cent of the five critical indicators under it were "off track".