Around 3.27 lakh voters opt for NOTA in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Around 3.27 lakh voters opted for the 'none of the above' (NOTA) option in the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan where the BJP emerged victorious on all the 25 seats. A similar trend was witnessed in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in the state when 3,27,902 voters had opted for NOTA. This year, NOTA even outperformed some of the parties such as the CPI, CPM and the BSP, getting more votes across the state than them. CPI's vote share was 0.14 per cent, CPM 0.20 per cent and the BSP 1.07 per cent, according to statistics by the Election Commission. The maximum number of voters who opted for NOTA were in Banswara (29,962), followed by Udaipur (28,179), Jalore (17,714), Chittorgarh (17,528) and Bhilwara (17,418). NOTA got least number of votes in Alwar (5385), closely followed by Bharatpur (5,638), Jaipur urban (6,522) and Dausa (7,394). Besides these constituencies, NOTA was also chosen by the voters in variable numbers in other seats as well. PTI AG SNESNE