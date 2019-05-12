Around 60% polling in Delhi; below 2014 mark

/R New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi recorded a voter turnout of around 60 per cent for the seven Lok Sabha seats, five percentage points down from the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Delhi chief electoral officer said on Sunday. The turnout was not as per the poll body's expectations considering the number of campaigns it had undertaken to draw the voters to the polling booth, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. Voting recorded till 6 pm was 60 per cent and the figure may slightly go up as polling continued at several places way beyond the deadline. "In 2014, it was around 65 per cent, but this time it might turn out to be around 61 per cent, which is a disappointment," Singh said. PTI SLB BUN PR HMB