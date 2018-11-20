'Arranged Marriage' is a progressive film, says Patralekhaa

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Patralekhaa, who will be next seen in Pradeep Sarkar's "Arranged Marriage", says it is a progressive film. The movie will explore the relationships in a family and their involvement during the process of an arranged marriage."My character is a timid girl. It is a very progressive film. It will resonate with a large section of audiences," Patralekhaa said in a statement. The actor plays a Bengali girl in the film. For the first time the "CityLights" actor has teamed up with Sarkar and she says, she enjoyed the process of working on this film. "His love and passion for his work is the most endearing thing about him and also annoying. But I have learnt so much from him. It was indeed a pleasure working with him. One of the bucket list.""Dada's (Sarkar) process is very interesting. A teenager is trapped in that man. He is very helpful and supportive." The film features Ali Fazal as the male lead. PTI KKP SHDSHD