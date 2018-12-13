Arrangements for panchayat elections in Punjab reviewed

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Punjab State Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu Thursday held a video conference here with all deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of the state to review arrangements for the panchayat elections slated to be held on December 30.Punjab DGP (nodal officer for election) V K Bhawra, IG (Headquarters) Jatinder Aulakh and Kamal Kumar Garg, Secretary, State Election Commission, also participated in the video conference.A spokesperson of the state election commission said detailed discussions were held in connection with arrangements for the panchayat polls.Sandhu issued instructions to the DCs and the SSPs of all districts to maintain law and order to enable voters exercise their franchise without fear, he said.He asked the SSPs to make special security arrangements, the official said.The elections to 13,276 panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 30. The notification will be issued on December 15, he added. PTI CHS IJT