Arrangements for PM's February 3 visit to JK reviewed

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) A meeting was held here to review arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir next month, an official spokesman said on Sunday. Principal Secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Rohit Kansal reviewed the arrangements for the prime minister's visit at the meeting Saturday evening, the spokesman said. Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on February 3 to lay foundation stones of various development projects and inaugurate some others. Modi had last visited the state on May 19 last year to lay the foundation of Zojilla Tunnel project which once completed will provide all weather road connectivity to frontier Ladakh region which presently remains cut off for four to five months a year owing to heavy snowfall during winter. "At the three-hour meeting, which was also joined by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Kansal took detailed stock of the arrangements being made for the series of functions to be organised at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh," the spokesman said. The prime minister is also scheduled to address a public rally in the Vijaypur area of Samba district after laying the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) there. PTI TAS SMNSMN