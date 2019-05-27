Arrangements for upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra reviewed in Jammu

Jammu, May 27 (PTI) A high-level meeting to review the arrangements being put in place for the upcoming Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas was held here Monday, an official said.The annual 46-day pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine is scheduled to begin from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on July 1. Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra chaired the meeting which was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP M K Sinha, IG Traffic Alok Kumar, IG CRPF A V Chauhan and other senior civil and police officers, the official said. The Divisional Commissioner gave a detailed presentation on the arrangements being put in place by different departments to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra, the official said.The commissioner also apprised those present in the meeting about the number of SRTC busses being made available, halting points set up in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban districts, langar (community kitchen) points enroute, shelter sheds, accommodation for pilgrims and other related arrangements, the official added.The IG traffic briefed the group on the condition of the national highway and the traffic plan being formulated for the pilgrims. The vulnerable landslide points have been identified so that preventive measures could be taken up besides adequate men and machinery has been pressed into service for improving and maintaining the national highway from Nashri tunnel towards Banihal by NHAI and other concerned agencies, the IG said during the meeting.The IGP Jammu revealed the security arrangements being put in place for the yatra. PTI TAS RHL