Arrest warrant against Tharoor over 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) A city court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his alleged remark that the BJP will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".Tharoor's alleged statement had sparked off a controversy with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Congress leader.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dipanjan Sen issued a bailable warrant against Tharoor on a petition by lawyer Sumit Chowdhury, who claimed the statement promoted disharmony.The matter has been scheduled for hearing again on September 24. PTI AMR RMS ABHABH