Art 370: Haryana Police on alert to ensure safety of Kashmiri students, people in state

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) After the Centre scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Haryana Police on Monday issued an alert asking its officers to increase vigil at vulnerable places and take adequate steps for safety of Kashmiri people and students in the state. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said all police commissioners and district police superintendents have also been asked to strengthen security at bus stands and railway stations."Steps must be taken to ensure safety of Kashmiri students not only at their places of education or stay but also if they decide to head back home," Virk added.In view of the possibility of anti-national elements disrupting the peace, police officers have been directed to take necessary precautions and to mobilize all possible resources to avoid any eventuality or unlawful act in the state, he said. Police presence in crowded or vulnerable areas should be increased till August 17, 2019. Apart from this, adequate security, traffic and law and order arrangements should be made at sensitive places, he told the officers.Police officers have been directed to curb any probable mischievous act and to maintain peace, communal harmony and law and order in their respective jurisdictions, he said.The ADGP said that Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory to all security forces for remaining on alert.