Art 370 has given separatism, terrorism in J&K: PM, hails its revocation 'historic'

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has taken a "historic" decision on Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370, which has not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule,In his televised address to the nation, Modi said a new era has begun in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.He said no one has been able to justify how the Article 370 and Article 35A was benefitting people of the state.These provisions did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule, Modi said. PTI ASK/KR/MPB PYKPYK