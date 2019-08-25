Art exhibition showcases Lord Krishna in his many avatars

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The legend of Lord Krishna's life, and his triumph over enemies, which captivates most people across the country, is now the central theme of an ongoing art exhibition showcasing the Hindu god in various avatars."Divine Intervention", held at Art Spice Gallery, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, by artists P Gnana and G Subramanian has on display around 50 paintings and sculptures of Lord Krishna -- along with other gods -- connecting the viewers to the deepest human chord of emotive capacity."The exhibition is a beautiful affiliation where the viewer is privileged to view enchanting sculptures and beautiful paintings. "It will not only take you on a spectacular visual journey between master and creator, cherishing your devotion to the sublime but will also provoke viewer's senses," said Singapore-based Gnana, widely known for his paintings, sculpts and conceptual installations.Simple yet soulful, the alluring divine collection has not experimented too much with colours as one finds the central colour palette blue only, the colour usually associated with lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of lord Vishnu.Also, almost impossible to ignore, the paintings depict a deep child-like innocence in all of its portrayals -- be it of lord Krishna, Buddha, Ganesha or Hanuman -- beside being richly characterised by bursts of joyous colours and having recurring leitmotifs of the bird and a long-stalked lotus."The exhibition will not only connect the viewers with art but will also invoke the joyful child within them: who lives in the moment and relishes life to the fullest, in an almost metaphysical world where ignorance is indeed amiable," said G Subramanian, whose reason for this child-like inspiration is his daughter, Surya, who he lost due to cancer at a very young age.The exhibition, curated by Vidhya Gnana Gouresan, will come to a close on September 21. PTI MG MAHMAH