Art Malik joins Hannah Simone's comedy pilot

Los Angeles, Mar 26 (PTI) British-Pakistani actor Art Malik has been roped in to play one of the lead characters in Hannah Simone's upcoming ABC comedy pilot. Malik will play Simone's father in the single-camera-comedy, reported Variety, In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid (Malik) have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she is in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they are starting over together and each finding a new path. This new beginning will either bring them close or make them crazy.Malik's character has been described as a newly retired and a once-adventurous man who has fallen into a routine. But he is still enthusiastic and gung-ho for all things American and fond of Western wear. The show also features Jane Leeves, Alanna Ubach, Deniz Akdeniz, Liza Treyger, and Hank Chen.Todd Holland will direct and executive produce the pilot.Along with Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will also write and executive produce the show.