Art of Living guides to motivate CBI staff

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The CBI, caught in an unprecedented clash between its top brass, has roped in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to motivate its staff and bring positivity in the agency.Guides of the Art of Living run by Ravi Shankar will visit the CBI headquarters, where over 150 officers, from inspectors to the director (in-charge), will attend workshops "to improve positivity, enhance synergy and generate a healthy atmosphere in the agency", a CBI spokesperson said.Asked whether organising this camp qualifies as a "policy decision" as a major chunk of the agency's investigative force in Delhi will attend it, the CBI spokesperson refused to comment.The agency is grappling with an internal feud between its top two officers.The government has sent Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave after their bitter public spat over allegations of corruption.The Supreme Court has asked the CVC to probe the matter within two weeks.The three-day workshop will end on Monday when Supreme Court will hear the matter.The Supreme Court has given the agency's charge to Joint Director M Nageswara Rao and asked him to not take any "policy decision". PTI ABS ACB ABHABH