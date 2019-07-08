'Article 15' movie: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking cancellation of film's CBFC certificate

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification to movie Article 15 and asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority with their grievances."You go to the appropriate authority under the act," a bench of justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer movie Article 15 hit the screens on June 28.The petitioner 'Brahman Samaj of India' had approached the top court seeking cancellation of certificate issued to the movie alleging that there were objectionable dialogues spreading rumour and caste hatred in society.After the court said the petitioner should approach the appropriate authority with their grievances, the counsel withdrew the petition with liberty to approach the authority concerned. PTI ABA LLP LLP ANBANB