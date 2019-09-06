Article 370, Ram temple to top agenda at RSS meet with affiliates

By Jatin Takkar Pushkar, Sep 6 (PTI) The abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the current situation in the Valley and the Ram temple issue will top the agenda of the RSS's coordination meeting here with its affiliates and allied organisations, including the BJP, sources said.The three-day 'Samanvay Baithak' will start on Saturday and will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its top functionaries and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda.Deliberations will be held on various issues, including national security, the situation in the country's border areas and environment conservation, the RSS's publicity in-charge Arun Kumar said at a press conference in the Rajasthan city on Friday.RSS-affiliate 'Seema Jagran', which works in the border areas, may give a presentation on the abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370 and the situation in Kashmir that will be part of discussions at the meet, according to the sources.Similarly, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch and the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh will brief delegates on the overall economic slowdown in the country, they said.With the apex court hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case on a daily basis, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will share details of the ongoing judicial proceedings in the matter, the sources said."Over 200 delegates of 35 affiliates and allied organisations of the Sangh will attend the coordination meeting in which discussions will be held broadly on national security, the situation in borders areas of the country and environment conservation," Kumar said.Issues related to women empowerment and their role in society, and the participation of youth in nation building will be taken up, he said, adding that a report, which has been prepared after conducting a survey among women and the youth, and people belonging to schedule castes and schedule tribes, will also be discussed.The report has been prepared on the prevailing social issues in the country. Discussions will be held on water conservation, development, employment opportunities and migration from border areas, Kumar said.This is the first coordination meeting of the RSS after the BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.A detailed analysis of the BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections and its recently-concluded membership drive will also be done.Besides Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and general secretary Ram Madhav will also attend the meeting. Kumar said no Union minister will attend the three-day meet as it is a coordination meeting of the RSS and its affiliates and allies. PTI JTR ANBANB