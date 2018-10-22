'Artificial intelligence can democratise innovation by commoditising software'

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) President and co-founder of US-based technology firm NVIDIA Corporation Jensen Huang Monday said artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to democratise innovation by commoditising software. He was speaking at the fourth edition of the NITI Lecture Series, which among others was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "At the 4th #NITILecture, Mr Huang of @nvidia explained how AI's power like in automating the process of automation itself. How it can write code for complex use-cases by learning from examples. He emphasised how #AI can democratise innovation by commoditising software. #AIForAll," the Niti Aayog said in a tweet. "The panel discussion during the 4th #NITILecture emphasised how since #AI is heavily context dependent, it is important to evolve India-specific nuanced & inclusive solutions. Discussions also included topics such as the explainability & ethics surrounding #AIForAll," it added. According to the government think tank, the 2018 theme for the lecture series 'AI for All: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Inclusive Growth' was part of the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aimed at evolving a robust ecosystem in India for AI research and adoption. Union ministers, policy makers, experts from different walks of life along with Niti Aayog vice chairman, CEO, members and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. The Union Budget 2018 had mandated the Niti Aayog to come up with a national programme on employing artificial intelligence towards national development and since the Aayog has published a National Strategy for artificial intelligence (AI). The Aayog has also signed statements of intent (SoI) with industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft and IBM to leapfrog India into global arena of future technologies and enable use of AI in key, high gain sectors of social development -- healthcare, agriculture, smart mobility, education and infrastructure. The first key note address 'India and the Global Economy' was delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Bill Gates, Co-Founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivered the second lecture in November 2016, and in May 2017, Michael Porter, the Bishop William Lawrence University Professor at Harvard Business School, had delivered the third lecture of the series. PTI BKS CS MKJ